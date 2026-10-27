How to Watch + Listen to WVU Basketball's Exhibition vs. Wheeling

And just like that, within the blink of an eye, the West Virginia Mountaineers are getting ready to round out preseason action on Wednesday night against the Wheeling Cardinals (Division II).

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (1-1 in preseason) vs. Wheeling (0-0)

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hope Coliseum — Morgantown, WV (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Mouhamed Sylla (West Virginia): The Georgia Tech transfer was much better against Glenville, yet did not record a single rebound. He has three rebounds in the first two exhibitions combined, and while it's way too early to sound the alarm in that one particular area, he does need to have a bigger impact on the glass, especially against an inferior opponent. He averaged 7.2 per game a year ago, but he missed the majority of the season with an injury and is learning a new system and teammates, so the slow start on the glass is understandable. A lot of it is just knowing who is going to shoot the ball and how their misses typically come off the rim.

Finley Bizjack (West Virginia): The veteran guard has lived up to the hype so far, pouring in 36 points across his first two games. I'm just interested to see how he looks shooting the deep ball in the Coliseum, since it's where he will play the majority of his games.

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