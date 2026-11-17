After three buy games, the West Virginia Mountaineers are going to be tested in a big way this week in the Players Era 8 Tournament, beginning tonight/early tomorrow morning against the Auburn Tigers.

Here is everything you need to know about this one.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (3-0) vs. Auburn (2-1)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 17th, 11:59 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena — Morgantown, WV (12,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Narcisse Ngoy (Auburn): The 7-foot, 280-pound big man is going to be a handful for West Virginia's Mo Sylla and Amadou Seini. That duo will have to match his physicality in the paint to keep him off the glass and not allow the Tigers to rack up offensive rebounds, which was a bit of a problem in the Mountaineers' most recent win over Mercer. Ngoy is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game and has also been elite at protecting the rim, rejecting 3.3 blocks per contest.

Finley Bizjack (West Virginia): Miles Sadler is going to have to play big in this game for West Virginia to have a chance to win, but he typically rises to the occasion on the big stage. Bizjack is averaging 13 points per game, but really hasn't shot it well yet, hitting just 33% of his attempts from the field and only 29% from downtown. He will need to get it going tonight to take some of the pressure off of Sadler.

The oddsmakers see this one as a down-to-the-wire type of game, with Auburn checking in as the slight favorite at -1.5. West Virginia is -106 on the moneyline, while Auburn is -113. The over/under is currently at 143.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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