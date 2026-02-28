How to Watch West Virginia vs. BYU: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

A sellout crowd is expected to be on hand for tonight's game between West Virginia and BYU inside Hope Coliseum as the Mountaineers look to finally get back in the win column after dropping three straight.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (16-12, 7-8) vs. BYU (20-8, 8-7)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 28th, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

F AJ Dybantsa (BYU): There is a reason why this young man is widely considered a top-two overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He's uber athletic, long, and can score the basketball in a variety of ways. Since the start of February, he's averaging north of 30 points per game. On the season, he's averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

F Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): In order for the Mountaineers to stay within reach and have a chance to win this game, they're going to need Eaglestaff to be aggressive and not go quiet for long stretches. He had his best game in a month on Tuesday, putting up 18 points on Oklahoma State, shooting 7/13 from the floor and 4/8 from three. Another performance like that is greatly needed for WVU.

Despite the recent slide, West Virginia is only a 2.5-point dog to the 19th-ranked Cougars. The over/under currently sits at 141.5.



Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.