Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. BYU

Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have an opportunity to put an end to their current three-game losing streak when they play host to the BYU Cougars. A win would also be the first time WVU has won inside Hope Coliseum since they took down Kansas State a month ago on January 27th.

Here are my picks for tonight's contest.

Spread: BYU -2.5

Prediction: BYU covers.

I'm shocked this line isn't around 4.5, five, or perhaps higher. Yes, West Virginia is at home, and it's a long, cross-country trip for BYU, but I'm not sure it really matters, considering how the Mountaineers have played here of late. The Cougars can run the floor and push West Virginia into an up-and-down game, which we saw on Tuesday night, is something this group is not equipped to do. Odds are, WVU isn't going to be as efficient on the offensive floor as they were in that overtime loss to Oklahoma State, so it's critical that this is a low-possession game. The Mountaineers will play well in stretches in this game, but too many dry spells offensively are what will crush their chances of actually winning this game. BYU pulls away in the final minutes.

Over/Under: 141.5

Prediction: Over.

Although I don't expect West Virginia to shoot it as well as they did the other night, they'll still be able to find the bottom of the net at a decent clip against this BYU defense. The Cougars have allowed 90 or more points four times since January 31st, including a 97-spot to UCF on Tuesday. They give up points, but a lot of that comes from the pace at which they play. Only 21 teams in all of college basketball get off more shot attempts per game than BYU. That, of course, will lead to some high-possession, high-scoring affairs.

Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.