Did you squeeze a few hours of sleep in? It won't be long before the West Virginia Mountaineers are back on the floor in Las Vegas, and it will be another big one as they face a familiar foe in the Kansas Jayhawks.

Here's what you need to know for this one.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (4-0) vs. Kansas (4-0)

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 18th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena — Las Vegas, NV (12,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Amadou Seini (West Virginia): When was the last time the Mountaineers had an advantage over Kansas at the five spot? It seems like the Jayhawks have always had elite center play, and while it could emerge for them, they are a group that will rely more on a four-guard lineup. Seini and even Mouhamed Sylla have to show up in a big way in this game on both ends of the floor. If they play with the same level of physicality they did against Auburn, the 'Eers will have a shot.

Tre White (Kansas): KU's best player, Tyran Stokes, left the game against UNLV after "losing strength in his leg" and will undergo an MRI to see what's going on. They are unsure if he will play in this game and if he doesn't, look for White to be the top option for them offensively. He had 15 in their opening-round game, but posted 30 in their win over Kentucky.

I figured Kansas would be a sizable favorite, but was a little shocked to see them at -9.5. West Virginia is +350 on the moneyline, while Kansas is -465. The over/under is at 150.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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