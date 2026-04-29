What Does WVU Still Need to Land in the Transfer Portal?

Things are about to pick up for West Virginia on the recruiting trail after going through a bit of a dry spell, at least as far as the transfer portal is concerned.

Where will the Mountaineers strike next? Where do they need to? Let's take a look at the current roster and hit on what I believe are the team's top three remaining needs.

* - "walk-on*

PG: Miles Sadler, Martin Somerville, Amir Jenkins

SG: Finley Bizjack, Keonte Greybear, MJ Feenane*

SF: Evans Barning Jr., Max Olejasz*

PF: Javan Buchanan

C: Mouhamed Sylla, Amadou Seini, Aliou Dioum

Another veteran combo guard

Sadler and Bizjack are the starting backcourt. Somerville can play both spots off the bench, and Jenkins is obviously more than capable of playing the point as well. The problem is that Jenkins is coming off of two shoulder surgeries, and no one has any idea as to what his timeline is to return. Get a proven talent who can provide quality minutes off the bench, and if Jenkins is healthy, you're in a great spot. St. John's transfer Joson Sanon is a name to watch here.

Starting wing

Right now, Evans Barning Jr., who did not play this season as a true freshman, is the only player I have at the three. WVU may like his potential, but he isn't going to go from redshirting to starting in one offseason. They can go a number of different ways with this spot, although I think it would benefit them to get someone who can stretch the floor and knock down threes consistently.

Hybrid SF-PF who is a three-level scorer

The one thing West Virginia had too much of this past season was one-trick ponies. They have to identify and land more guys who can score it multiple ways, so getting someone who can play the three or the four (and score it) would be ideal. Utah's Seydou Traore makes a lot of sense for that role. Even if he ends up at WVU and is starting at the three, then this hybrid type still applies to the backup spot. They are going to need someone who can allow Barning to have another year of development, and there's really no other option at the four to give Javan Buchanan a breather.

I don't believe it will take very long for Ross Hodge to fill out the remaining spots on the roster. Expect some movement to happen soon.