How to watch West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary's: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' season opener.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
It's finally here, folks! West Virginia basketball will be back in action tonight in Morgantown. Here's everything you need to know for tonight's opener.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Mount St. Mary's (0-0)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 4th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network

Players to Watch:

Xavier Lipscomb (MSM): One of the few returning pieces from last year's roster, Lipscomb is in line for a breakout season. He'll be the straw that stirs the drink for this group. A year ago, he averaged 6.8 points off the bench.

Harlan Obioha (WVU): Mount St. Mary's has some bigger bodies than what Obioha saw in the exhibition against Wheeling, but he still has a clear advantage given his strength, athleticism, and experience. Could be on double-double watch tonight.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia is currently a 19.5-point favorite with the over/under at 138.5. This isn't your typical first game opponent, which is why this point spread isn't 30 something. Mount St. Mary's won 23 games a year ago, won the MAAC, and won an NCAA Tournament play-in game. This will be a nice fist test for West Virginia.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Schuyler Callihan
