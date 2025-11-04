How to watch West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary's: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
It's finally here, folks! West Virginia basketball will be back in action tonight in Morgantown. Here's everything you need to know for tonight's opener.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Mount St. Mary's (0-0)
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 4th, 7 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Players to Watch:
Xavier Lipscomb (MSM): One of the few returning pieces from last year's roster, Lipscomb is in line for a breakout season. He'll be the straw that stirs the drink for this group. A year ago, he averaged 6.8 points off the bench.
Harlan Obioha (WVU): Mount St. Mary's has some bigger bodies than what Obioha saw in the exhibition against Wheeling, but he still has a clear advantage given his strength, athleticism, and experience. Could be on double-double watch tonight.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently a 19.5-point favorite with the over/under at 138.5. This isn't your typical first game opponent, which is why this point spread isn't 30 something. Mount St. Mary's won 23 games a year ago, won the MAAC, and won an NCAA Tournament play-in game. This will be a nice fist test for West Virginia.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: Predicting the Ceiling and Floor for WVU Basketball
Quick Hits: Injury Update, First Game at WVU, Defensive Philosophy + More
Behind the Scenes of Rich Rod’s Emotional Message to His Team After Beating Houston
MAILBAG: Big Recruits, Defensive Departures, Turning a Corner, Another Upset + More
Colorado Plans to Turn to Five-Star Freshman QB Julian Lewis — What Can WVU Expect?