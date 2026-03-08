How to Watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds
In this story:
Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to cut down the nets and win their second Big 12 title in program history as they take on top-seeded TCU.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's championship matchup.
Game Information
Current Records: No. 2 West Virginia (26-6, 14-4) vs. No. 1 TCU (29-4, 15-3)
Date/Time: Sunday, March 8th, 5 p.m. ET
Where: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center (18,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
Marta Suarez (TCU): The 6'3" forward from Spain has been a handful in the paint this season, averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. In her two matchups against the Mountaineers, she combined for 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals. Her only problem? Turnovers. WVU's defense got to her in both games, turning it over 11 times.
Meme Wheeler (WVU): Scoring near the basket is going to be so critical for the Mountaineers in this game, which means Wheeler needs to post an efficient night. In the two losses to the Frogs, she struggled mightily, going 6/23 from the floor. Another performance like that will make it difficult for West Virginia to come away with the win.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
The Horned Frogs won both matchups against the Mountaineers during the regular season, so it's no surprise to see them as a 2.5-point favorite here. The over/under is currently sitting at 128.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016.