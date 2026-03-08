Mountaineers Now

How to Watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Getting you set for tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Horned Frogs.
Schuyler Callihan|
Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sydney Shaw (5) passes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sydney Shaw (5) passes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

In this story:

West Virginia Mountaineers

Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to cut down the nets and win their second Big 12 title in program history as they take on top-seeded TCU.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's championship matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 2 West Virginia (26-6, 14-4) vs. No. 1 TCU (29-4, 15-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, March 8th, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center (18,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Marta Suarez (TCU): The 6'3" forward from Spain has been a handful in the paint this season, averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. In her two matchups against the Mountaineers, she combined for 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals. Her only problem? Turnovers. WVU's defense got to her in both games, turning it over 11 times.

Meme Wheeler (WVU): Scoring near the basket is going to be so critical for the Mountaineers in this game, which means Wheeler needs to post an efficient night. In the two losses to the Frogs, she struggled mightily, going 6/23 from the floor. Another performance like that will make it difficult for West Virginia to come away with the win.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

The Horned Frogs won both matchups against the Mountaineers during the regular season, so it's no surprise to see them as a 2.5-point favorite here. The over/under is currently sitting at 128.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Share on XFollow Callihan_
Home/Basketball