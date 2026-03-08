Score Predictions for Big 12 Title Game Between West Virginia and TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers are just 40 minutes away from being crowned Big 12 Conference champions or finishing as the runner-up. The Mountaineers and TCU Horned Frogs will tip things off this evening at 5 p.m. ET.

Here is how we see this one playing out.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 65, TCU 62

TCU has always been just a step ahead of the Mountaineers all season long. The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular season title and beat the Mountaineers both times they played. But the margins in those games were thinner than you might think. TCU’s Marta Suarez hit a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds to stun the Mountaineers 51-50 on their home floor during their first meeting. TCU used a second-half surge to beat WVU 59-50 in Fort Worth, but the neutral site game evens the odds a bit more.

Both teams escaped their semifinal matchup by the skin of their teeth. WVU pulled out a 48-47 victory over Colorado, and TCU sneaked by Kansas State 74-72. TCU has been the class of the conference as the defending conference tournament champions, but I would argue the Mountaineers have shown more fight as of late.

The thing about this WVU team for me has always been the way they win. They can win ugly, as they did against Colorado, where three players scored 41 of their 48 points. They can control the game as they did against Arizona State. Throughout the Big 12 tournament, they have shown they can do it in any way.

The Mountaineers' defense has controlled their season and this tournament. I think they come up with the big play at the end, like they have all tournament long. Sydney Shaw will be the difference maker after only scoring five points against Colorado on Saturday. Expect the Mountaineers to shoot better from beyond the arc when Shaw is shooting more. TCU is a tough physical team, and the Mountaineers are the only team in the conference that can beat them at their own game.

Schuyler Callihan: TCU 57, West Virginia 53

West Virginia's three-point shooting has been up and down this season, and last night against Colorado, they were ice cold, going just 3/13. Like the Mountaineers, the Horned Frogs pride themselves on being one of the best defensive teams in the country. Their length will give WVU some problems, making it hard to get a clean look. TCU has a massive size advantage in the paint with Marta Suarez (6'4") and Clara Silva (6'7"). Célia Rivière is the tallest Mountaineer at 6'3", while Meme Wheeler and Carter McCray check in at 6'1". The Frogs dominate the paint and edge out a four-point victory.