How to Watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

After suffering a devastating loss earlier in the week to the Utah Utes, the West Virginia Mountaineers are ready to move on and try to get back in the win column against TCU, which marks the first of a two-game road trip.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (16-10, 7-6) vs. TCU (16-10, 6-7)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 21st, 5 p.m. EST

Where: Fort Worth, TX — Schollmaier Arena (6,800)

TV/Streaming: NBC or Peacock

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

Brenen Lorient (WVU): The Mountaineer forward has reached double figures in six straight games and has been their most consistent offensive piece here of late. If he remains aggressive and continues to score it, the Frogs are going to have to pull resources away from WVU's shooters on the perimeter, potentially allowing more room for Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff to operate.

Drew Punch (TCU): The Horned Frogs will play with some physicality underneath, and after Wednesday's game against Utah, that could be a big problem for the Mountaineers. Punch will be a handful for Harlan Obioha and Co. He's averaged 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.

The Horned Frogs are currently favored by 5.5 points and are -260 on the moneyline. West Virginia is +210, and the over/under is at 131.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.