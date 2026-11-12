How to Watch WVU vs. Mercer: Tip Time, TV Channel, Odds + Players to Watch

Nearly a week after picking up their second win of the season, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in action Thursday night for a home contest against the Mercer Bears.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (2-0) vs. Mercer (2-2)

Date/Time: Thursday, November 12th, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hope Coliseum — Morgantown, WV (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Quinton Perkins II (Mercer): The 6'2" senior guard leads the Bears in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game on 44% shooting, including a 33% mark from three-point land. He has the ability to be even more dialed in from range, having shot 40% on 4.5 attempts from beyond the arc a year ago. In Mercer's only game against a power conference team, he totaled just eight points against Virginia Tech. If they want to hang around, they'll need him to log his third straight 20-point performance.

Seydou Traore (West Virginia): This isn't necessarily a pick out of left field because Traore is a solid player and in the starting lineup, but he's probably not someone you were expecting here. Personally, I love defense, and Traore is without question the Mountaineers' best defender. There's not really a particular matchup to watch in this one because of the opponent, but just keep your eyes on how good Traore is both on and off the ball.

The Mountaineers have covered in each of their first two games, and once again they will be laying a ton of points, currently favored by 27.5. The over/under is sitting at 151.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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