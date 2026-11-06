How to Watch WVU vs. Stetson: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It's gameday in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers look to improve to 2-0 on the young season, welcoming a Stetson team that is better than their winless mark suggests. This should still be a fairly comfortable win for WVU, but the Hatters will give them a good contest.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (1-0) vs. Stetson (0-2)

Date/Time: Friday, November 6th, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hope Coliseum — Morgantown, WV (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Collin Kuhl (Stetson): The 6'8" senior forward has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Hatters' offense in the first two games, leading the team in scoring (18.5 ppg), shooting 60.9% from the field and 40% from three-point range, albeit on just five attempts from range. He's not known to be a high-volume three-point shooter, but can occasionally step out and knock one down. It'll be interesting to see how he handles the length and physicality of West Virginia's frontcourt.

Amadou Seini (West Virginia): He may not be in the starting lineup, but he might as well be considered an extension of the starting five. This seems like a game where Seini could do some serious damage on the glass and really abuse the opposition's frontcourt in the paint. I don't predict stats very often, but I think we're on double-double watch tonight with the big man.

West Virginia is currently a 24.5-point favorite, with the over/under for this one being 141.5. The Mountaineers easily covered a 28.5-point spread in the season opener against Niagara; meanwhile, the Hatters have lost each of their first two games (both to Power Four opponents) by 13 and 26.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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