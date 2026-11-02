How to Watch WVU vs. Niagara: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

We have basketball back in Morgantown officially tonight as the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the 2026-27 season against the Niagara Purple Eagles out of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

Here is everything you need to know about this evening's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Niagara (0-0)

Date/Time: Monday, October 2nd, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hope Coliseum — Morgantown, WV (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Cole Farrell (Niagara): After two seasons at Portland State and one year at Long Beach State, Farrell will look to have a big part in Niagara's success. In 32 starts last season, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 27% from three-point range.

Miles Sadler (West Virginia): I'm not putting much stock in any performance tonight because of who the opponent is, but with it being the first game that actually counts, my eyes will be on the talented freshman point guard. How big of a night can he have? Could he pop off for 25+? Or is this a game where he scores it and also gets others involved? Also, defense and rebounding are huge points of emphasis for him, and these types of games are where you can build confidence in those respective areas.

The season opener shouldn't be much of a sweat for the Mountaineers, at least that's what the oddsmakers are expecting tonight. West Virginia is a 28.5-point favorite and is -50000 on the moneyline. The over/under is currently 141.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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