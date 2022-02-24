Huggins Breaks Down Late Collapse at ISU, 'We Have Guys Who Have Their Own Agendas'

West Virginia appeared to be on their way to snapping a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night in Ames against Iowa State, but carelessness at the end of the game cost them that opportunity.

The Mountaineers were up 81-80 in the final minute of the game and had just one timeout remaining. They had to burn the last timeout after inbounding the ball to Sean McNeil who ran over to the corner right in front of Iowa State's bench. He had no where to go with the Cyclones closing in on him quickly with a trap. On replay, it looked like Taz Sherman could have passed it in to Malik Curry coming across the floor to Sherman's left, but once he passed on that option, he only had McNeil to go to.

"I told them not to run the corner and get trapped," head coach Bob Huggins said. "They never did anything I've asked them to do. I've tried to cover and cover and cover for guys. I'm tired of...My guys before were afraid of not doing what I asked them to do because they knew they would never play again."

After the timeout, things got even worse for the Mountaineers. They were unable to break the fullcourt press again off the inbound and turned the ball over. Izaiah Brockington grabbed control of the ball and converted an easy lay-in to give Iowa State the lead.

Huggins explained what was supposed to have happened on that play.

"Obviously, I didn't want that. I drew it up for them twice. Twice. Very simple thing, with which unquestionably would have worked. They had five guys inside the foul line. We were going to L-cut on the side more to hold those guys than anything else. We were to go set a back screen for a guy at the top of the key, he runs at the ball which further sinks those guys in and the guy that sets the screen runs like crazy to the other end of the floor and we throw a long heave and he catches it, scores, and we're jumping around happy and win. He never moved. He never moved. We come out of the huddle with do you know what you're doing? Do you know where you're supposed to be? It's frustrating.

"I don't know what to say," Huggins continued. "The truth of the matter is, you let your team down by not doing of the right thing. You let the thousands of Mountaineer fans down that wanted to see us win. We don't do what we're asked to do. We have guys who have their own agendas."

