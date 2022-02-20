Skip to main content

Huggins Has an Idea for Renaming the WVU Coliseum

Out of all of the possibilities, this is certainly an interesting option.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins held his 10th annual Fish Fry this past Friday to help raise money for cancer research. For this year's event, the special guest was founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy. 

Portnoy donated $500k to the charity and had a good time teaming up with Huggins in what turned into a roast of Kansas head coach, Bill Self.

Afterwards, Huggins wasn't done trying to get the millionaire to spend some more money. He thought it would be a good idea for Portnoy to buy the naming rights to the WVU Coliseum. 

The WVU Barstool Sports Coliseum seems like a mouthful to me and although it would probably be a hit with the younger generation, I'm not sure it's the best option out there. Many would probably prefer a local business or a WV-owned company to own the naming rights if the university does go in the direction of renaming the historic venue. 

