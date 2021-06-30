Huggins on WVU/Marshall: 'It's Not a Rivalry'

The Basketball Tournament is just around the corner and Best Virginia, WVU's alumni team is making its return after having to sit out of the tournament a year ago due to COVID-19 issues.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins was recently interviewed on the Inside TBT podcast and was asked about the rivalry between West Virginia and Marshall. Let's just say, Huggins wasn't holding back his thoughts. He said what was on his mind about the "rivalry".

"It's not a rivalry," Huggins said. "They have to win some once in a while before it becomes a rivalry.

West Virginia and Marshall have met 45 times on the hardwood with WVU holding a 34-11 series lead, including a current six-game winning streak. During Huggins' tenure at WVU, the Mountaineers are 9-1 vs the Herd with the last meeting being a 94-71 blowout win in the 2nd round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The two have not played in a regular-season contest since December 17th, 2015.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Derek Culver 'Felt it was Time' to Take NBA Route

Huggins Provides Injury Update on Isaiah Cottrell

Bob Huggins Discusses Pending Decisions of McBride/McNeil

What Will Miles McBride Do?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.