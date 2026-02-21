Instant Takeaways From WVU's Dominating 32-Point Win Over Oklahoma State

The West Virginia women’s basketball team soundly defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Saturday by a score of 72-40.

It was a complete and total domination by the nineteenth-ranked Mountaineers. The win moves the team to 22-6 overall with a 12-4 record in Big 12 play, keeping them alive to potentially earn a Big 12 conference regular-season title. Here are some instant takeaways from the victory.

Meme Wheeler continues to show up for the Mountaineers

With 18 points and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes of play, Meme Wheeler posted her seventh double-double of the season. Wheeler leads the team in rebounds per game and has become a crucial piece down low for the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers have struggled with rebounding over the last few seasons, and Wheeler has become a dependable asset in the post for the gold and blue.

Gia Cooke’s hot hand continues to propel the Mountaineers

In just 28 minutes on the floor, guard Gia Cooke was able to post 21 points and knock down five three-pointers for West Virginia. Cooke’s totals today blow her team-leading 14.3 points per game mark out of the water. Cooke has become the go-to scorer for the Mountaineers.

Kellogg’s defense shines

The Mountaineers held the Cowgirls to just 40 points, the lowest point total they had allowed to a team since January 21st against Arizona State. Oklahoma State did not have an answer for the swarming Mountaineers' defense, and struggled mightily to shoot the ball consistently. The Cowgirls shot just 19% from beyond the arc compared to the 42.9% mark posted by the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers seem to survive several injury scares

Both Sydney Shaw and Gia Cooke suffered injuries after getting hit in the head in the third quarter. A scary sight for Mountaineers fans, given that Cooke is the team's leading scorer at 14.3 points per game. Shaw also brings 11.7 points per contest to the team and is a physical defensive presence. Luckily, Cooke was able to check back into the game just a few minutes after leaving the floor. Shaw did not return to the contest but did return to the bench, a good sign that her injury might not keep her out for very long, if at all.

The Mountaineers' next game will be against the UCF Golden Knights next Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.