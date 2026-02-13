Mountaineers Now

What Seed Would WVU Be if the Big 12 Tournament Began Today?

West Virginia would have a tough path in Kansas City if the event began this weekend.
Feb 8, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Amir Jenkins (2) dribbles against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Eleven Big 12 games down, seven to go. West Virginia certainly has some work to do if it wants to hear its name called on Selection Sunday, and it can also create a much easier path in the Big 12 tournament if they close out the regular season the right way.

Speaking of the regular season, what if it ended today? What would the matchups look like? And more importantly, what would West Virginia's path look like? Let's take a look.

First round matchups

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 16 Utah
No. 10 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Kansas State
No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 14 Baylor
No. 12 Colorado vs. No. 13 Arizona State

Single bye (Teams seeded 5-8)

No. 5 seed: Texas Tech - would face the winner of No. 12 vs. No. 13
No. 6 seed: BYU - would face the winner of No. 11 vs. No. 14
No. 7 seed: UCF - would face the winner of No. 10 vs. No. 15
No. 8 seed: West Virginia - would face the winner of No. 9 vs. No. 16

Double byes (Top four teams)

No. 1 seed: Arizona - would face the winner of West Virginia vs. No. 9/No. 16
No. 2 seed: Houston - would face the winner of UCF vs. No. 10/No. 15
No. 3 seed: Kansas - would face the winner of BYU vs. No. 11/No. 14
No. 4 seed: Iowa State - would face the winner of Texas Tech vs. No. 12/No. 13

Believe it or not, the Mountaineers are not mathematically eliminated from securing a top-four seed, which would give them a double bye. Now, that said, it's very unlikely to happen. They'd have to win out and receive a TON of help down the stretch.

What is more realistic is climbing higher in that bunch of single bye teams. BYU and UCF also have the same conference record as West Virginia at 6-5. The Mountaineers have two matchups with UCF, one of which is tomorrow, and they also play BYU at home at the end of the month, so in many ways, they control their own destiny. Leapfrogging Texas Tech is probably not happening either, considering they own the head-to-head tiebreaker. But still, moving up to No. 6 would guarantee them a second-round game against a double-digit seed.

Schuyler Callihan
