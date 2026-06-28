It Took 10 Years, but WVU Women's Basketball Finally Has Another West Virginia Native

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the West Virginia Mountaineers women's basketball roster will feature a West Virginia native.

Wheeling product Alexis Bordas transfers in after having a tremendous freshman season up the road at Duquesne, where she averaged 15.5 points (ranked fifth in the A-10) and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. At season's end, she was named to the A-10 All-Rookie Team.

Morgantown's Olivia Seggie was the last West Virginia-born player on the women's hoops roster.

Of course, WVU was Bordas' dream school. Pretty much her entire family went to school here and grew up coming to Mountaineer games, so Mark Kellogg probably didn't have to do much convincing once he made it known that they wanted her.

“Chase Harler’s from Wheeling, so I came to a lot of his games. Jevon Carter, my brother, loved him. We watched a lot more of the men back then, but Kysre Gondrezick, she was someone that I always watched.”

When asked what it's like to finally be in a Mountaineer uniform and practicing with the group, she responded, “Yeah, it's great to finally be here and get to meet all my teammates and become such good friends with them already. It’s been super fun, and just seeing the difference from day one to now, and how much we’ve progressed already, it’s super exciting to see.

“All the fan support last night, we had an event, and just seeing all the fans and how it’s June, and everyone’s already so excited and rallies around this team," she added. "I know it’s extra special being from West Virginia, and I’m sure lots of little girls will look up to me and hope to be playing here one day, so it’s great to be a role model for them, too.”

Nine times last season, Bordas registered 20+ points, and of course, as a true West Virginian would, she had her best performance against the Pitt Panthers, dropping 38 on them in an 84-69 win. She went 11/22 from the field in that one, including a 10/18 day from three-point range.

Bordas is a high-volume shooter from range, as 58.8% of her attempts came from downtown last season. When you shoot 34% from there and can maybe hit the high 30s, no one will care about the shot diet being so reliant on the three-ball.

Under the new rules, Bordas will have four years of eligibility remaining.