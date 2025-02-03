Javon Small Listed as a Top 10 Candidate for the Bob Cousy Award
Monday afternoon, The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced West Virginia University guard Javon Small as one the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Bob Cousy Award.
The annual Bob Cousy Award, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, celebrates its 22nd year by highlighting the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.
Small is averaging a Big 12 Conference-leading 19.0 points per game and is fourth in the league in assist at 5.1 per game.
The senior has led the team in scoring 13 of the Mountaineers’ 21 games of the season.
2025 Bob Cousy Award Candidates
Mark Sears – Alabama
Walther Clayton Jr. – Florida
Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga
Keshon Gilbert – Iowa State
Kam Jones – Marquette
Ace Baldwin Jr. – Penn State
Braden Smith – Purdue
Dylan Harper – Rutgers
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Javon Small – West Virginia
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, February 7, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.
In March, the Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to Cousy, Lieberman, and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards are composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.