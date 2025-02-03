Javon Small Earns a Spot on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named West Virginia University guard Javon Small as one of 50 men's college basketball players for its 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
Members of the association's board of directors chose the players that will be considered as contenders for the National Player of the Year. All Division I players remain eligible for the award.
Small is averaging a Big 12 Conference-leading 19.0 points per game and is fourth in the league in assists per game at 5.1.
The senior has led the team in scoring 13 of the Mountaineers’ 21 games of the season.
2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Jaden Akins - Michigan State
Ace Bailey - Rutgers
Ace Baldwin Jr. - Penn State
Nate Bittle - Oregon
Johni Broome - Auburn
Lamont Butler - Kentucky
Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida
Donovan Dent - New Mexico
Hunter Dickinson - Kansas
Eric Dixon - Villanova
Cooper Flagg - Duke
Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State
Ja'Kobi Gillespie - Maryland
PJ Haggerty - Memphis
Dylan Harper - Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn - Louisville
Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State
Chase Hunter - Clemson
Graham Ike - Gonzaga
Ian Jackson - North Carolina
Kasparas Jakucionis - Illinois
Curtis Jones - Iowa State
Kam Jones - Marquette
Alex Karaban - UConn
Trey Kauffman-Renn - Purdue
Kon Knueppel - Duke
Chaz Lanier - Tennessee
Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB
Caleb Love - Arizona
RJ Luis - St. John's
Nick Martinelli - Northwestern
Jamal Mashburn Jr. - Temple
Trent McLaughlin - Northern Arizona
Jacksen Moni - North Dakota State
Collin Murray-Boyles - South Carolina
Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga
Asa Newell - Georgia
Norchad Omier - Baylor
Otega Oweh - Kentucky
Zhuric Phelps - Texas A&M
Maxime Raynuad - Stanford
Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest
Mark Sears - Alabama
Emanuel Sharp - Houston
Javon Small - West Virginia
Braden Smith - Purdue
John Tonje - Wisconsin
Darrion Williams - Texas Tech
Danny Wolf - Michigan
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season.
