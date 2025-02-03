Mountaineers Now

Javon Small Earns a Spot on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

West Virginia University guard Javon Small selected as one of the top players in the country

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named West Virginia University guard Javon Small as one of 50 men's college basketball players for its 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.

Members of the association's board of directors chose the players that will be considered as contenders for the National Player of the Year. All Division I players remain eligible for the award.

Small is averaging a Big 12 Conference-leading 19.0 points per game and is fourth in the league in assists per game at 5.1.

The senior has led the team in scoring 13 of the Mountaineers’ 21 games of the season.

2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

Jaden Akins - Michigan State

Ace Bailey - Rutgers

Ace Baldwin Jr. - Penn State

Nate Bittle - Oregon

Johni Broome - Auburn

Lamont Butler - Kentucky

Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida

Donovan Dent - New Mexico

Hunter Dickinson - Kansas

Eric Dixon - Villanova

Cooper Flagg - Duke

Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State

Ja'Kobi Gillespie - Maryland

PJ Haggerty - Memphis

Dylan Harper - Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn - Louisville

Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State

Chase Hunter - Clemson

Graham Ike - Gonzaga

Ian Jackson - North Carolina

Kasparas Jakucionis - Illinois

Curtis Jones - Iowa State

Kam Jones - Marquette

Alex Karaban - UConn

Trey Kauffman-Renn - Purdue

Kon Knueppel - Duke

Chaz Lanier - Tennessee

Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB

Caleb Love - Arizona

RJ Luis - St. John's

Nick Martinelli - Northwestern

Jamal Mashburn Jr. - Temple

Trent McLaughlin - Northern Arizona

Jacksen Moni - North Dakota State

Collin Murray-Boyles - South Carolina

Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga

Asa Newell - Georgia

Norchad Omier - Baylor

Otega Oweh - Kentucky

Zhuric Phelps - Texas A&M

Maxime Raynuad - Stanford

Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest

Mark Sears - Alabama

Emanuel Sharp - Houston

Javon Small - West Virginia

Braden Smith - Purdue

John Tonje - Wisconsin

Darrion Williams - Texas Tech

Danny Wolf - Michigan

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season.

