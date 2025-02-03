Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/3
It was a wild week in the Big 12, especially on Saturday with several unexpected upsets taking place. Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last week: L 68-70 vs. Arizona State, L 57-68 vs. TCU
This week: Wednesday at Utah, Saturday vs. Houston
15. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last week: L 66-69 vs. Utah, L 50-63 vs West Virginia
This week: Wednesday at UCF, Saturday vs. BYU
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last week: L 57-85 vs. KSU W 81-72 vs. Utah
This week: Tuesday at Houston, Sunday vs. Arizona State
13. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last week: W 70-68 vs. Colorado, L 72-81 vs Arizona
This week: Tuesday vs. Kansas State, Sunday at Oklahoma State
12. TCU Horned Frogs
Last week: L 57-71 vs. Texas Tech, W 68-57 vs. Colorado
This week: Wednesday vs. West Virginia, Saturday at Iowa State
11. Utah Utes
Last week: W 69-66 vs. Cincinnati, L 72-81 vs. Oklahoma State
This week: Wednesday vs. Colorado, Saturday at West Virginia
10. UCF Knights
Last week: L 87-91 vs. Kansas, L 75-81 vs. BYU
This week: Wednesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Baylor
9. Kansas State Wildcats
Last week: Kansas State W 85-57 vs. Oklahoma State, W 80-61 vs Iowa State
This week: Tuesday at Arizona State, Saturday vs. Kansas
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last week: West Virginia L 49-63 vs. Houston, W 63-50 vs. Cincinnati
This week: Wednesday at TCU, Saturday vs. Utah
7. Kansas Jayhawks
Last week: Kansas W 91-87 vs. UCF, L 70-81 vs. Baylor
This week: Monday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Kansas State
6. Baylor Bears
Last week: L 89-93 vs. BYU, W 81-70 vs Kansas
This week: Tuesday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. UCF
5. BYU Cougars
Last week: W 93-89 vs. Baylor, W 81-75 vs. UCF
This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona, Saturday at Cincinnati
4. Iowa State Cyclones
Last week: L 75-86 (OT) vs. Arizona, L 61-80 vs Kansas State
This week: Monday at Kansas, Saturday vs. TCU
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last week: W 71-57 vs TCU, W 82-81 (OT) vs. Houston
This week: Tuesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at Arizona
2. Arizona Wildcats
Last week: W 86-75 (OT) vs Iowa State, W 81-72 vs Arizona State
This week: Tuesday at BYU, Saturday vs. Texas Tech
1. Houston Cougars
Last week: W 63-49 vs. West Virginia, L 81-82 vs. Texas Tech
This week: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday at Colorado
This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide
Monday
Iowa State at Kansas, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN
Tuesday
Oklahoma State at Houston, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Baylor at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Kansas State at Arizona State, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Arizona at BYU, 11 p.m. EST on ESPN
Wednesday
Cincinnati at UCF, 7 p.m. EST on CBSSN
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
TCU at Iowa State, 12 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Kansas at Kansas State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN/ESPN+
UCF at Baylor, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Houston at Colorado, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Utah at West Virginia, 5 p.m. EST on ESPN+
BYU at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Texas Tech at Arizona, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN
Sunday
Arizona State at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+
