Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/3

A look around the Big 12 after another week of in-conference action.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Mountaineers center Eduardo Andre (0) blocks Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) on his way to the basket in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The Bearcats lost, 63-50.
West Virginia Mountaineers center Eduardo Andre (0) blocks Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) on his way to the basket in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The Bearcats lost, 63-50. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a wild week in the Big 12, especially on Saturday with several unexpected upsets taking place. Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Last week:  L 68-70 vs. Arizona State, L 57-68 vs. TCU

This week: Wednesday at Utah, Saturday vs. Houston

15. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last week: L 66-69 vs. Utah, L 50-63 vs West Virginia

This week: Wednesday at UCF, Saturday vs. BYU

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last week: L 57-85 vs. KSU W 81-72 vs. Utah

This week: Tuesday at Houston, Sunday vs. Arizona State

13. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last week: W 70-68 vs. Colorado, L 72-81 vs Arizona

This week: Tuesday vs. Kansas State, Sunday at Oklahoma State

12. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: L 57-71 vs. Texas Tech, W 68-57 vs. Colorado

This week: Wednesday vs. West Virginia, Saturday at Iowa State

11. Utah Utes

Last week: W 69-66 vs. Cincinnati, L 72-81 vs. Oklahoma State

This week: Wednesday vs. Colorado, Saturday at West Virginia

10. UCF Knights

Last week: L 87-91 vs. Kansas, L 75-81 vs. BYU

This week: Wednesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Baylor

9. Kansas State Wildcats

Last week: Kansas State W 85-57 vs. Oklahoma State, W 80-61 vs Iowa State

This week: Tuesday at Arizona State, Saturday vs. Kansas

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last week: West Virginia L 49-63 vs. Houston, W 63-50 vs. Cincinnati

This week: Wednesday at TCU, Saturday vs. Utah

7. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: Kansas W 91-87 vs. UCF, L 70-81 vs. Baylor

This week: Monday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Kansas State

6. Baylor Bears

Last week: L 89-93 vs. BYU, W 81-70 vs Kansas

This week: Tuesday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. UCF

5. BYU Cougars

Last week: W 93-89 vs. Baylor, W 81-75 vs. UCF

This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona, Saturday at Cincinnati

4. Iowa State Cyclones

Last week: L 75-86 (OT) vs. Arizona, L 61-80 vs Kansas State

This week: Monday at Kansas, Saturday vs. TCU

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last week: W 71-57 vs TCU, W 82-81 (OT) vs. Houston

This week: Tuesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at Arizona

2. Arizona Wildcats

Last week: W 86-75 (OT) vs Iowa State, W 81-72 vs Arizona State

This week: Tuesday at BYU, Saturday vs. Texas Tech

1. Houston Cougars

Last week: W 63-49 vs. West Virginia, L 81-82 vs. Texas Tech

This week: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday at Colorado

This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide

Monday

Iowa State at Kansas, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN

Tuesday

Oklahoma State at Houston, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Baylor at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Kansas State at Arizona State, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Arizona at BYU, 11 p.m. EST on ESPN

Wednesday

Cincinnati at UCF, 7 p.m. EST on CBSSN

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

TCU at Iowa State, 12 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Kansas at Kansas State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN/ESPN+

UCF at Baylor, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Houston at Colorado, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Utah at West Virginia, 5 p.m. EST on ESPN+

BYU at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN

Sunday

Arizona State at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Lands Intriguing JUCO Pass Rusher Marshon Oxley

What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over Cincinnati

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 63, Cincinnati 50

Mountaineers End Skid, Handles Bearcats

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball