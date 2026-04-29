Jayden Forsythe Transfers to Mid-Major Program After One Year at WVU

Another former West Virginia Mountaineer is on the move. This time, it's freshman wing Jayden Forsythe, who is going down a level to play at mid-major William & Mary. He announced the move in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, saying, "Soon, it will all make sense."

"Jayden is one of the best young shooters in the country," Hodge said in a press release when he signed with the program last June. "He has a tireless work ethic, and his character will allow him to continuously get better. We are excited to add him to our Mountaineer program."

Forsythe was the second player in as many years to commit to Xavier, flip to West Virginia, and then leave the program after his freshman season. The other being Jonathan Powell, who has since transferred again, landing at Pitt this offseason.

Coming out of Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Forsythe was considered a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, holding offers from Butler, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and several others.

Unfortunately, there was no room for Forsythe in the Mountaineers' rotation this season, with Honor Huff playing nearly every minute of every game, Chance Moore playing significant minutes, and fellow freshman Amir Jenkins logging playing time both on and off the ball in a reserve role.

Forsythe did appear in five games for West Virginia this season, all coming early in the year in non-conference play. He checked in for limited action against Lehigh (7 minutes), Pitt (1 minute), Lafayette (2 minutes), Mercyhurst (6 minutes), and Little Rock (4 minutes). He nailed threes against Mercyhurst and Little Rock and finished the season shooting 2/7 from the field, all of which came from beyond the arc.

Although it didn't work out for him at West Virginia, he'll have an opportunity to put up some big numbers in an expanded role at William & Mary, opening the door for a possible return to a high major down the road. Or he could become a key piece of the Tribe's future.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's portal movement so far

Departures: G Jasper Floyd (undecided), G Morris Ugusuk (Stony Brook), F Jayden Forsythe (William & Mary), F Jackson Fields (undecided), F DJ Thomas (TCU), C Abraham Oyeadier (UC Riverside)

Newcomers: G Martin Somerville (Florida State), G Finley Bizjack (Butler), F Javan Buchanan (Boise State), C Mouhamed Sylla (Georgia Tech)