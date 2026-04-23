Florida State Transfer Guard Martin Somerville Commits to West Virginia

Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up another commitment out of the transfer portal, landing a pledge from Florida State transfer guard Martin Somerville (6'3", 185 lbs).

Coming out of high school, Somerville was overlooked, mainly being pursued by low-mid majors. He chose UMass Lowell over opportunities at Albany, American, Brown, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Fairfield, Holy Cross, James Madison, NJIT, Rice, San Jose State, Saint Louis, South Alabama, and a few others.

He popped in his one season at UMass Lowell, averaging 13.6 points per game, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting the ball at a 42% clip from the floor, 40% from three-point land, and 82% from the charity stripe.

Somerville then made the move up to Florida State and appeared in 33 games for the Seminoles, making 10 starts. There, he averaged eight points, three rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26 minutes per game. His shooting went down significantly, connecting on just 33% of his shots from the floor and from three.

While the numbers may not have been what he or Florida State had hoped for, he still had moments where he proved he's capable of playing at this level. In a big win over Virginia Tech, he dropped 23 points on 9/11 shooting, including a 4/6 night from beyond the arc. In the second round of the ACC Tournament against Duke, he went 2/4 from three and recorded three steals in 30 minutes, although the Noles fell to the Blue Devils by one point.

Where he fits in at West Virginia

Somerville has the ability to play off the ball, but can also run the second unit when Miles Sadler needs to come out for a breather. The Mountaineers are still looking at other guards in the transfer portal, so his role isn't clearly defined at this point in time, but he will certainly have a role coming off of the bench. If he can get back to shooting the ball the way he did as a true freshman, he'll be a solid two-way player for Ross Hodge. I would view this as a potential replacement for Amir Jenkins' minutes if he is unable to go at the start of the season.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's current roster

* - walk-on

G: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins

G: Finley Bizjack, Martin Somerville, MJ Feenane*

G/F: Evans Barning Jr.

F: Javan Buchanan

C: Mouhammad Sylla, Aliou Dioum