Ex-WVU Center Abraham Oyeadier Chooses Transfer Destination

After two years in Morgantown, center Abraham Oyeadier is officially leaving West Virginia. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and on Friday, he announced that he will be heading to UC Riverside.

Despite not getting much of an opportunity with the Mountaineers, he made sure to thank everyone for making his time in Morgantown memorable.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to my coaches, teammates, and the entire Mountaineer community. My time here has been nothing but the best. I’ll always cherish the support, memories, and lessons learned. Thank you, Morgantown,” he said in his departure note on Instagram.

Oyeadier was a late addition to the roster a year ago under former head coach Darian DeVries, joining the program in late August. He was a raw prospect that DeVries wanted to take a chance on, likely knowing that he wouldn't be a factor in year one, especially considering how late an addition he was to the roster.

He began his prep career at Balboa School in Escondido, California, before playing his senior year of ball at AOSS (Academy of Sports Science) in Corona, California, where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Following Darian DeVries' departure for Indiana, Oyeadier had an opportunity to start over and transfer somewhere that would give him a better chance to see the floor, but he wanted to see it through in Morgantown, even under a different head coach.

This past season, he only appeared in one game, checking in for some brief action (two minutes) in a non-conference game against Lehigh. In that time, he grabbed two rebounds and went 0/2 from the free-throw line.

Moving on was probably the best for both parties. It gives Oyeadier a real shot at seeing the floor, and it opened a roster spot for the Mountaineers, who have completely transformed their frontcourt with the additions of Mouhamed Sylla, Amadou Seini, and Aliou Dioum. That trio gives Ross Hodge way more size and athleticism than he had to work with this season.

Oyeadier will have three years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's portal movement so far

Departures: G Jasper Floyd (undecided), G Morris Ugusuk (undecided), F Jayden Forsythe (undecided), F Jackson Fields (undecided), F DJ Thomas (undecided), C Abraham Oyeadier (UC Riverside)

Newcomers: G Martin Somerville (Florida State), G Finley Bizjack (Butler), F Javan Buchanan (Boise State), C Mouhamed Sylla (Georgia Tech)