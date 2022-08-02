Josiah Davis Enrolls at WVU

Over the weekend, the final piece of West Virginia's 2022 basketball recruiting class, Josiah Davis, arrived on campus and enrolled in classes. This now puts the roster at 14 players.

Davis (6'3" 190-lb), a native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, attended high school at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Davis averaged 20.8 points, on 69% shooting from the field, and 4.7 rebounds per game, guiding Teays Valley Christian to a 19-9 record while competing nationally. Additionally, he previously competed for the Canadian Under-16 National Team and helped it capture a silver medal at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil. The guard also competed for Nike's UPlay club team.

"Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins in a release by the university. "He's a very efficient penetrator with the ball."

