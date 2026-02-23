MAILBAG: Wren Baker's Future, Postseason Tournament Options, Who Returns? + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: Are we starting to feel that if this continues in basketball and football next season, the real change will be Wren Baker? Pricing out all of the fans to lose doesn't seem like the best formula to me.

A: No, not at all. Baker has done so much good for WVU. Probably the best an AD has done in this short amount of time, in my opinion. The pricing is expensive, yes, but it's a new world, and you have to find ways to make up for not having a large population, although tickets are relatively high for the average West Virginia family. Both football and basketball are in year one. There is no reason for anyone to be fired, Baker included.

Q: Do you think we accept a bid to any other tournament if we get left out on Selection Sunday, or just end the season after the Big 12 tournament? Personally, I’d rather see it end after these last few games, but that’s just me.

A: I do. Ross Hodge knows the value of playing those games, even if the majority of the roster won't be here next season. Guys like Amir Jenkins, DJ Thomas, etc. will benefit greatly from it, and it's more experience they otherwise wouldn't have. If they were to participate in the Crown and win it, they would be gifted $300k in NIL.

Q: Why have we seen no change in the starting lineup? Do you think Ross has maybe thrown in the towel on the season and is just riding with what he’s got? Maybe he ends up poached like DeVries? Chance Moore is lightyears ahead of Harlan yet still off the bench.

A: To be honest, I have no idea. That's one of my biggest criticisms of him thus far. I don't agree with a lot of folks who want him canned already and who believe he's the basketball version of Neal Brown. I don't buy that, at least not right now. Chance Moore needs to be starting, and heck, maybe even Amir Jenkins, too. No, I don't believe he's thrown in the towel, nor is he being poached. I think there's just a strong loyalty to his guys, and he's hesitant to shake things up with so few games left.

Q: While the WVU MBB has won more than expected, it’s painfully obvious why some on the roster hadn’t played D1 ball before. Who should be kept on the roster for next season?

A: Well, a bunch of these guys won't be here because they'll be out of eligibility. The only ones who can return are Amir Jenkins, DJ Thomas, Jackson Fields (pending medical waiver), Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe, Evans Barning Jr., and Abraham Oyeadier. Jenkins and Thomas are the only two in the must retain bucket. Forsythe and Fields would be next.

Q: Between the NIT, the Crown, etc. Which postseason tournament would WVU most likely choose?

A: The Crown by far. The NIT has been diluted over the years and isn't as coveted as it once was. If The Crown invites WVU, they'll hop right on it, I'd imagine.

Q: Which decade will WVU sports be relevant again? 2030-2040? Beyond? Also, does anyone have a bandwagon to jump on to fill March hoops?

A: I think both football and men's basketball will be relevant within the next two to three years. Now, if you mean nationally relevant and competing for a national title or a run at the playoffs/NCAA Tournament, I'd double that timeline. Unfortunately, it all ties back to NIL. Can West Virginia donors and fans compete with the rest of the schools in the Big 12?

Q: What is Hodge's buyout?

A: Nope. Not doing this, haha. I know this is a half serious question, but it's the program's fourth coach in as many years. Look around the country and see how many other programs have had that much turnover. I'll help you out. There are none. They need stability more than anything.

Q: Pastalong (‘00–‘10)

FB + MBB Combined Win %: .650



Luck (‘10–‘14)

FB + MBB C.W. %: .549



Lyons (‘14-‘22)

FB+MBB C.W %: .623



AVERAGE % BEFORE BAKER: .619



Baker (‘22– )

FB + MBB C.W. %: .503



When looking at 21st-century WVU, Wren Baker loses the most. When will this be addressed?

A: Baker was never going to fire Brown when he first got here. He needed time to evaluate the situation, and he did a good thing by lowering his buyout, making it a little easier to move on from him. Year ones in college football rarely go that well. Curt Cignetti is the exception. The basketball program's record is skewed because the Huggins' situation came out of nowhere, and yet he still nailed the hire with Darian DeVries. Ross Hodge may not make the tournament in year one, but he has a chance to finish above .500 in Big 12 play and win 20 games, which has been a rare sight around these parts lately. How about we factor in his winning percentage for baseball, women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, and wrestling? You may say that the baseball program was already successful, but he had to make the decision on who to replace Randy Mazey with, and also, if anyone wants to credit the previous regime for baseball's success, then you have to blame them for the lack of success in football. Wren Baker is one of the best AD's in the country. Every hire he's made has worked out. Just give it time.

