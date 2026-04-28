Mark Kellogg Lands Sharpshooting Wheeling Park Alumni In Transfer Portal

The West Virginia women’s basketball team has just earned a commitment from a player who will instantly become a fan favorite. On Monday, Wheeling Park alumna Alexis Bordas announced on her X account that she has committed to play for the Mountaineers.

Bordas was a three-time Gatorade State Player of the Year in high school, averaging a whopping 33 points per game in her senior year. The Ohio Valley native scored 2,606 points during her high school career while netting 367 career three-pointers. The guard committed to Duquesne and had a stellar true freshman season in the Atlantic 10 conference. The sharpshooter led the Dukes in scoring and three pointers as she notched 90 threes last season.

Perhaps her single most impressive performance came against the Pitt Panthers, in which Bordas posted 38 points on a night she shot 50% from the floor. While her entire body of work from her freshman season is what likely drew WVU to her, it certainly didn’t hurt that her best performance came against the Mountaineers' biggest rival. She landed on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team after her stellar freshman season.

Bordas stands out from other transfer portal additions this offseason

WVU head coach Mark Kellogg has always looked for very specific players in the transfer portal. He wants players whom he can grow and develop into solid defensive players to fit his fast-paced defensive style of play. While her scoring and three-point ability are what you first notice about Bordas’s game, her defense goes quietly underrated. The guard averaged 1.5 steals per contest during her freshman season. Combine that sharpshooting ability with room to grow and develop defensively, WVU may have landed a big-time player who grew up right in their backyard.

Bordas will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. The Mountaineers have made it clear they are targeting older players with years of experience in the portal with the additions of Zaza Walton and Skylar Forbes. Bordas played nearly 33 minutes per contest for the Dukes last season and may not have a starting role right away for the Mountaineers. However, Bordas will immediately become a fan favorite with the ability to score in bunches from anywhere on the floor. It may become only a matter of time before we see Bordas lighting up the scoreboard in her home state again.

The Mountaineers continue to build an impressive portal class, bringing in players that can help them win as early as next season. We now also see them bringing in promising in-state talent to develop into pieces that can help Kellogg extend his four-year NCAA Tournament streak alive for years to come.