Miles Sadler is Out to Prove He's the Biggest McDonald's All-American Snub of All-Time

All season long, it felt like West Virginia commit (now signee) Miles Sadler was a shoo-in to make the McDonald's All-American game. He boasted some big-time numbers against high level competition and is widely considered to be one of the best point guards in the 2026 recruiting class.

He met all of the requirements you would think the committee that selected the teams would have been looking for, yet he was left off the list. How a consensus top 25 player in the country is not a part of that game is beyond me. I mean, heck, Oscar Tshiebwe played in that game back in 2019 and was 21 spots lower in ESPN's recruiting rankings.

To say the least, Sadler's not making it stunned everyone, including Sadler himself, as he explained in a recent interview with 3 Guys Before the Game.

“McDonald’s rosters came out, and I was watching live, actually. I was like, I’m number 21 in the country right now, there’s 24 spots in the game. I got to make it, right? I’m watching, and the West side came up first, and my name wasn’t on the West side, so I was like, oh, they probably just think I’m from Canada, and (Toronto) Canada’s on the East coast. I see the East team come out, I’m not on it. I’m like, what? I think I didn’t talk to anyone for like three days. Three days I was all to myself. I was like, ’Nah, because there’s no way that I didn’t make this.’ The next how-many-ever games we had, I wasn’t losing. I knew I had to go prove myself and prove I’m the biggest snub of all time.

“I don’t have a clue why I wasn’t on the list," Sadler continued. "Canadians have been in it before, like RJ Barrett and all those guys. It doesn’t make too much sense to me, but I feel like my production didn’t lie this year. If that’s the way they want to call it, then it’s up to them.”

Sadler did exactly what he said he was going to do — prove to everyone that he was the biggest snub of all-time. He put up some monster performances in the final two months or so of his season, including leading his team to the Chipotle Nationals championship title with 23 points against Montverde Academy.

Who knows? Maybe getting snubbed will be part of what fuels Sadler during his freshman season, and if that's the case, it could be a scary sight for every team he faces.