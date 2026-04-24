WVU Beats Out Creighton for Massive 2026 Center Amadou Seini

The good vibes in Morgantown this week continue as West Virginia has landed a commitment from class of 2026 center Amadou Seini.

The 7-foot-1, 230-pound big man visited WVU earlier this week, followed up by a visit to Creighton. In the recruiting world, he's a bit of a late bloomer, but is going to be someone a lot of schools regret not getting info on.

Seini played a key role in Bella Vista Preps championship run at the Chipotle Nationals, alongside Miles Sadler and Aliou Dioum, who are also going to be joining him in Morgantown. In the semifinals, Seini collected a double-double, racking up 15 points and 18 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass. In the championship game against Montverde Academy, it was the Miles Sadler show, but he still made an impact, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Scouting report on Amadou Seini

Raw prospect with massive (pun intended) upside. A large human who can really carve out space underneath and become one of the best rebounders in the Big 12 at a fairly young age. The size and length certainly help, but he also has a good feel for where to be when the ball comes off the rim, positioning himself for second-chance opportunities. As far as scoring the ball goes, he's not going to offer much range, and that's okay, especially if he is consistent in his post-up game. Has a good touch on his baby hooks and is a serious lob/putback threat.

Defensively, his size and strength will cause problems for opposing teams, but he can also cover ground fairly well. He'll just have to be careful not to get dragged too far away from the paint to where he's forced to defend on the move and get in a vulnerable position, leading to potential fouls.

Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed Sylla is in line to be the starting center for the Mountaineers, but the backup minutes will be a battle between the two freshmen Dioum and Seini, who split floor time at Bella Vista. He's far from a finished product, but he has the size and skill to be able to play as a freshman.

West Virginia's current roster

* - walk-on

G: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins, Keonte Greybear

G: Finley Bizjack, Martin Somerville, MJ Feenane*

G/F: Evans Barning Jr., Max Olejasz*

F: Javan Buchanan

C: Mouhammad Sylla, Aliou Dioum, Amadou Seini