Updated WVU Hoops Depth Chart Featuring the Four Transfers + New 2026 Commit

Slowly but surely, Ross Hodge and the West Virginia coaching staff are piecing together the roster for the 2026-27 season. They still have a handful of spots to fill, but we've finally got enough pieces to start picturing what this thing could look like.

My depth chart projection following the recent additions...

PG: Miles Sadler, Martin Somerville, Amir Jenkins*

Sadler is going to eat up a ton of minutes, even as a freshman. Because of that, I could see Somerville playing more off the ball, subbing in for Finley Bizjack at the two here and there. However, because Amir Jenkins is coming off of two shoulder surgeries, I'm going to put him as the backup point guard for now, at least until we get some clarity as to when Jenkins will be able to play. If Jenkins is healthy, you'll probably see Somerville more at the two.

SG: Finley Bizjack, Keonte Greybear

Another guard could be on the way for the Mountaineers, and if that does happen, he would slide in between Bizjack and Greybear. I'm aware that Greybear is listed as a point guard, but I think he will be more off the ball at WVU and could be the future backcourt mate for Sadler. There's a chance he develops into a high-level three-point shooter, and that's the kind of guy that can help pull some attention away from Sadler.

SF: Evans Barning Jr.

Not much to go in-depth with here, of course. Barning could factor into the rotation next season, although it will be in a limited fashion, I would have to imagine. He didn't play in a single game last year after reclassifying and leaving high school a year early. WVU will add a starter here through the portal and possibly a veteran backup as well, allowing Barning more time to develop.

PF: Javan Buchanan

Buchanan is the starter for now and could very well remain the starter once WVU has put the finishing touches on the roster. He does solid work on the glass, especially on the offensive end, and finds ways to get to the free-throw line. Adding another veteran with more size who could either push for the starting job or be a quality backup would be ideal. Taking a flier on an unproven underclassman is fine if said player can be third on the depth chart.

C Mouhamed Sylla, Aliou Dioum

Boy, does this position look vastly different from this past season, doesn't it? Sylla and Dioum bring a level of size and athleticism that just simply did not exist on Ross Hodge's first roster in Morgantown. Sylla is the unquestioned starter, but I'm not certain if Dioum will be the No. 2. WVU is looking at options in the portal, and if they add a veteran, he'll almost certainly slide to No. 3. If it's just these two, I still believe they'll be just fine.