Miles Sadler Says Fellow WVU Freshman Was 'Made in a Lab'

Length and overall size were certainly an issue for the West Virginia men’s basketball team in Ross Hodges first year on the job. I think it’s safe to say that the issue has been resolved, thanks to all the work they did on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal this summer.

One of their later additions, Amadou Seini, flew under the radar for much of the year, but with WVU's connections to Bella Vista Prep, they had eyes on him all season long and eventually felt comfortable extending him an offer, especially after what he did in the Chipotle Nationals Championship.

In the championship game against Montverde Academy, Seini scored 12 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and rejected two shots. In the game prior, in the semifinals, he posted a double-double, which really caught everyone’s attention, finishing with 15 points and 18 boards.

Creighton entered the picture late, but his connections with Miles Sadler, Aliou Dioum, and his relationship with WVU assistant Yusuf Ali helped the Mountaineers win that recruiting battle.

Earlier this week, Sadler made an appearance on MetroNews’ Sportsline and was asked about the incredible athleticism and stamina that Seini possesses.

“He’s really made in a lab. I don’t understand how someone at that size can move the way that he does and run the way that he does. He really just doesn’t get tired. I knew it for about a year now, so I’m glad that you guys are now getting to see it. I’m sure it will be on display all year.”

Where does Seini fit in the rotation?

Amadou Seini

Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed Sylla is locked in to the starting job at center, despite only having 16 games under his belt. He was a highly coveted recruit coming out of high school, and before his season-ending injury, Sylla showed that he can be a high-level two-player for years to come.

Beyond Sylla, it will come down to trusting a pair of true freshmen in Seini and Dioum, both of whom split time in the front court at Bella Vista Prep this past season. Dioum is more of your wiry, bouncy, Energizer bunny type of player who can step out and knockdown shots from range, but doesn’t quite have the full-figured frame that Seini has.

Although Seini still has a ton of room to grow, figuratively speaking, he is probably more game-ready of the two due to his size and physicality in the paint. Hearing that he is running the floor extremely well and “doesn’t get tired” is music to West Virginia basketball fans’ ears, as he’s not some 7’1”, 230-pound big man that moves like he has cement blocks attached to his feet.