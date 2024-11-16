Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 86, WVU 62

Recapping West Virginia's loss to Pitt.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 86, WVU 62.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 86, WVU 62.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia drops its first game of the season, crumbling to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl 86-62. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action and discuss their biggest takeaways.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

What Darian DeVries Said Following the Loss to Pitt

Panthers Pound the Mountaineers

Rapid Reactions to West Virginia's Ugly Loss to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl

Will Baylor Get Their First Win in Morgantown? Phil Steele Shares His Prediction

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball