Charlotte, NC – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) Friday evening at the Spectrum Center for the Dick Vitale Invitational. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.

Michael Malone is in his first season leading the North Carolina men’s basketball program after 10 seasons with the Denver Nuggets during which he led the franchise to two Western Conference championships (2020, 2023) and an NBA title in 2023.

North Carolina had one previous Power Four matchup in a home contest against Georgia and suffered their lone loss of the season, 78-70.

Leading the Tar Heels in scoring is senior guard Terrance Brown. The Utah transfer is averaging 18.3 points per game, while averaging four rebounds and two assists per game. The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native has been a consistent piece for the backcourt as the only Tar Heel to reach double figures in all six games. Of note, he put in 16 points in the Utes win in Morgantown (WV) last season.

North Carolina State transfer Matt Able is second on the Tar Heel roster in scoring. The sophomore guard out of Baltimore is averaging 12.3 ppg, including a career-high 23 points in the win over Marshall. He leads the team in three-pointers made with 13.

Neo Avdalas, a six-foot-nine guard from Kalamata, Greece, has been sidelined with a broken wrist and is expected to miss two months. The Virginia Tech transfer leads the team in assists per game at 3.8.

Leading the North Carolina frontcourt are forwards Jaren Stevenson and Maximo Adams. Stevenson is in his season with the Tar Heels and has bumped up his production from a year ago, averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the freshman Adams leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game to go with 7.7 ppg.

Ross Hodge is in his second season running the WVU basketball program. In his first season, the Mountaineers finished 21-14 and ended the season on a three-game winning streak to take the Crown Championship.

Leading the Mountaineers is freshman point guard Miles Sadler. He’s leading the team in scoring with 20.5 ppg, including setting a WVU freshman scoring record with 34 points in the loss to Kansas last week, and is averaging a team-high 5.2 assists per game.

Senior guard Finley Bizjack is averaging 13.3 points per game. The Butler transfer has struggled from the field in the early stages of the season and has done his damage at the free throw line.

Sophomore forward and Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed Sylla leads the Mountaineer frontcourt with a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game, while fifth-year forward Brenen Lorient is averaging 8.5 points per game.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs since Dec. 31, 1965. The Mountaineers won the last matchup 102-97 to improve to 5-0 in the all-time series.