We are inching closer to tip-off in Las Vegas, the third and final day for West Virginia before returning home for over a week of rest.

Ross Hodge just submitted his starting five for this afternoon's contest against No. 1 Florida.

West Virginia's starting lineup

G Miles Sadler

What a night the young buck had against Kansas, dropping 34 points, setting a WVU freshman record . It will be difficult to replicate that performance less than 24 hours later, but if there's anyone who is capable of doing it, it's Miles Sadler.

G Finley Bizjack

Bizjack was essentially a non-factor in last night's loss, at least on the offensive end. He missed 11 of his 13 shots from the field, including all eight from three-point range. No, this isn't Treysen Eaglestaff territory — he's still finding ways to score and make an impact. The shots will start to fall soon.

F Seydou Traore

Am I crazy to say that Traore is the X-factor in this game for the Mountaineers? Obviously, he's not going to have his fingerprints all over what they do offensively, but they need him to be what he is striving to be, and that is the best on-ball defender in the Big 12. Florida throws it away a bunch and if he can help generate some turnovers, WVU can hang around.

F Brenen Lorient

After his best game of the season, B-Lo came back down to Earth, and much of that had to do with being in foul trouble for much of the night. The Mountaineers will need something similar to the production he had against Auburn for a competitive battle in the frontcourt.

C Mouhamed Sylla

Sylla was the lone Mountaineer to foul out of last night's game. He missed a couple of point-blank looks at the rim and committed some poor fouls, including the one that knocked him out of the game. Amadou Seini will be ready to roll in if Sylla has an uninspiring start.

The Mountaineers and Gators will get the action started at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN.

After the game, be sure to head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where I will drop my instant reactions, break down some numbers, talk about the good, the bad, and what to look forward to as the Mountaineers get set for their next game against North Carolina.

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