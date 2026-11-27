After playing three games in less than 36 hours, the West Virginia Mountaineers had a week to rest and recover to prepare for tonight's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte. Although the Mountaineers are coming off a pair of losses, they played well against two of the best teams in the country, giving them something to build on.

So, can WVU get back in the win column on Black Friday?

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 72, North Carolina 70

This should be a really good game that has an NCAA Tournament feel to it. Obviously, this will be in Carolina's backyard, but there should be a strong contingent of Mountaineer fans in the building as well.

The good thing for the Mountaineers is that they have been challenged multiple times already, so this stage, environment, and opponent should not be overwhelming for them whatsoever. I do worry about the rust factor to some degree, not playing in a week, but I don't see it lasting throughout the entirety of the night.

Much like Kansas, the Tar Heels are going to want to get out and run, so transition defense is going to be key for the Mountaineers in this one. Their ability to push tempo is one reason why they haven't turned the ball over a ton in the early going this season, but they haven't faced a defense like West Virginia's, which puts good pressure on the ball even in the backcourt after a miss.

I see this as a back-and-forth affair that will come down to the final minutes. This time, West Virginia comes out on top, having played in these tight, late-game situations multiple times already.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 80, North Carolina 71

West Virginia lost back-to-back in the Players Era 8 in Las Vegas last week, but the loss came against two of the best teams in the country, while the Tarheels have not been tested to the same level yet in the early stages of the season.

The Mountaineers are led by freshman sensation Miles Sadler, who got his first taste of high-level college basketball last week and the young star did not disappoint. He averaged 23.3 points per game in the three contests in Vegas and set a WVU freshman scoring record 34 points versus Kansas.

Senior guard Terrence Brown has been a steady hand for tor the Tar Heels, averaging a team-high 18.3 ppg.

While both teams have been solid in the backcourt, the front court will likely determine the outcome of this matchup. Neither program has a dominate big and the team that can control the paint Friday night, will likely come out on top. This is where I believe West Virginia will separate themselves from UNC.

West Virginia sophomore center Mouhamed Sylla continues to be a bigger factor for the Mountaineers and freshman center Amadou Seini checks in and has been pivotal for the Mountaineers in the paint. And when the two young bigs have struggled defensively, fifth year forward Brenen Lorient has dropped to the five and stepped up in clutch situations.

It’s hard to imagine the Mountaineers as the deeper team with more talent, but it appears this group is the better team than the traditional blue-blood Tar Heels.

Along with controlling underneath, I believe junior guard Joson Sanon will get back on track from the outside after he was held scoreless in two of the three games last week.

This will undoubtedly be a close contest, but the Mountaineers pull away in front a favorable North Carolina crowd, 80-71.

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