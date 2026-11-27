After a much-needed week off, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in action on Black Friday night, taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte, playing at the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (4-2) vs. North Carolina (5-1)

Date/Time: Friday, November 27th, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC (19,444)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Miles Sadler (West Virginia): Big-time players show up in big-time games consistently. For the Mountaineers to win this game against Carolina in their own backyard, they'll need Sadler to pick up where he left off in the Players Era Tournament. He'll need some help from Finley Bizjack and others, but he has to do what he's done all season long.

Matt Able (North Carolina): Terrence Brown is Carolina's go-to scorer, but they have some familiarity with him playing at Utah last year, where he was teammates with Seydou Traore. To me, the one guy they can't let get going is Matt Able, who can shoot lights out from the perimeter. So far this season, he's hitting 37% from beyond the arc. He's hit multiple threes in four of the five games.

West Virginia is a slight favorite in this one, laying 2.5 points. They are -142 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is +120. The over/under for this one is currently 148.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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