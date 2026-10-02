NCAA Appeals Preliminary Injunction For Four Mountaineers

Friday evening, the NCAA appealed the preliminary injunction given to four Mountaineers: West Virginia University baseball reliever Ben McDougal, football defensive back Jason Chambers, and men’s basketball guard Javan Buchanan

The four Mountaineer remain eligible for now.

Buchanan, Lorient, Chambers, and McDougal received the preliminary on Wednesday from US District Judge John Preston Bailey for the Northern District of West Virginia, allowing them a fifth year of eligibility.

The court stated on Wednesday, “The NCAA will be ENJOINED from enforcing the Five for Five Rule as it applies to Brenen Lorient, Javan Buchanan, Jason Chambers, and Benjamin McDougal. Brenen Lorient, Javan Buchanan, Jason Chambers, and Benjamin McDougal are permitted to compete for available roster positions at West Virginia University, or another NCAA Division I member institution as applicable, during the 2026-27 academic year without the NCAA treating the participation as a violation of its eligibility rules. No security will be required.”

The NCAA passed a rule this summer that gives players five seasons of college eligibility, but the new rule did not grandfather in player who signed as part of the 2022 class.