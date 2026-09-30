WVU CB Jason Chambers Granted Preliminary Injunction for Fifth Year of Eligibility

More help is on the way for West Virginia's secondary!

Not only does it seem like Georgia transfer safety JaCorey Thomas is on track to make his Mountaineer debut this week , but now, the Mountaineers have cornerback Jason Chambers back in the fold.

Chambers was part of a lawsuit alongside WVU basketball players Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan and baseball pitcher Ben McDougal, fighting for an extra year of eligibility. The U.S. District Court, Northern District of West Virginia ruled in favor of the student-athletes, stating, "The NCAA will be ENJOINED from enforcing the Five for Five Rule as it applies to Brenen Lorient, Javan Buchanan, Jason Chambers, and Benjamin McDougal. Brenen Lorient, Javan Buchanan, Jason Chambers, and Benjamin McDougal are permitted to compete for available roster positions at West Virginia University, or another NCAA Division I member institution as applicable, during the 2026-27 academic year without the NCAA treating the participation as a violation of its eligibility rules. No security will be required.”

You can expect the NCAA to appeal the decision.

What can we expect from Jason Chambers?

Oct 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Jason Chambers (23) makes an interception on a pass intended for Central Florida Knights wide receiver Waden Charles (19) in the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first four games of the season, defensive coordinator Zac Alley has been playing primarily two corners — Chams Diagne and Nick Taylor. He has rotated in Keyshawn Robinson some, but beyond that, he hasn't really dipped too deep into the cornerback room. Jaire Rawlison has only played 24 snaps, and ChaMarryus Bomar has played 16 — those are the fourth- and fifth-most snaps of anyone in that room.

Chambers may not have the ideal size, checking in at 5'11", 189 lbs, but he was always in position to make a play on the ball and was easily one of the most consistent players on the defensive side for the Mountaineers a year ago. Because he has a year of experience in the system and has been practicing, he should be ready to roll, as long as WVU feels comfortable playing him.

I don't see Chambers replacing one of the two aforementioned starters, but he can slide into the top backup spot and give Diagne/Taylor a little bit of a breather without the level of production dropping off in a big way.

In 12 games last season, Chambers tallied 34 tackles, four passes defended, three tackles for loss, and pulled down an interception.

West Virginia and Iowa State are scheduled to kick things off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.