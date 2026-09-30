Brenen Lorient, Javan Buchanan Eligible for 2026-27 Season — What Does This Mean for WVU?

The long-anticipated result from the West Virginia courts is in. WVU basketball forwards Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan have been granted an injunction, making them eligible for the 2026-27 season. Football cornerback Jason Chambers and baseball pitcher Ben McDougal are also eligible for one more season.

This is a massive deal for the Mountaineers, who can now be officially viewed as a legitimate threat in the Big 12 and a team that can make a deep run in March Madness if the matchups are there and they are playing their best basketball late in the year.

Had this decision not gone in the players' favor, the Mountaineers would have been in an extremely difficult situation, trying to figure out what their depth would look like in the frontcourt. Utah transfer Seydou Traore would probably have slid into the starting spot at the four, with true freshman Aliou Dioum moving into a backup role there, while also seeing minutes at the five.

Why getting Lorient back makes this a second weekend tournament team, at minimum

Jan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every team that wants to make some noise in the tournament needs to have someone who has been around the block and, nowadays, someone who has been around the same block, not an entire roster of guys who have made three pit stops en route to Morgantown.

Lorient has spent each of the last two seasons with Ross Hodge, one of which was at North Texas, where he was the American's Sixth Man of the Year. He knows what to expect, can be the leader on the floor, and echo Hodge's messaging to the newcomers.

Last year, Lorient was the most consistent player in Big 12 play for the Mountaineers, and added a different dimension to the frontcourt that we haven't seen in years: an uber-athletic four who can play above the rim, defend one through five, and occasionally step out and knock down shots from the perimeter. Oh, and he can handle it pretty well, too.

If Lorient didn't get the green light from the courts, West Virginia would not have had that type of skill set on the roster at the four. The fact that he can stretch the floor, put pressure on the rim, and be so versatile defensively elevates the potential of this team immensely.

Buchanan is one heck of backup option

Javan Buchanan

After a couple of seasons at Indiana Wesleyan, Buchanan made the jump up to Division I, spending two years with Boise State. His first year there, he came off the bench and averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Last season, he jumped into the starting lineup for the Broncos and posted 12.6 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 42% from the floor and 31% from three-point range.

Buchanan could have started at many other places around the country at the high major level, but instead will play heavy minutes off the bench for the Mountaineers.