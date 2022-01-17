New AP Top 25 Rankings Released
A look at this week's men's college basketball rankings.
1. Gonzaga
2. Auburn
3. Arizona
4. Purdue
5. Baylor
6. Duke
7. Kansas
8. Wisconsin
9. UCLA
10. Houston
11. Villanova
12. Kentucky
13. LSU
14. Michigan State
15. Iowa State
Read More
16. USC
17. Illinois
18. Texas Tech
19. Ohio State
20. Xavier
21. Providence
22. Loyola-Chicago
23. Texas
24. Tennessee
25. UConn
Others Receiving Votes:
Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.