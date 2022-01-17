Skip to main content

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

A look at this week's men's college basketball rankings.

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Arizona

4. Purdue

5. Baylor

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Wisconsin

9. UCLA

10. Houston

11. Villanova

12. Kentucky

13. LSU

14. Michigan State

15. Iowa State

16. USC

17. Illinois

18. Texas Tech

19. Ohio State

20. Xavier

21. Providence

22. Loyola-Chicago

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. UConn

Others Receiving Votes:

Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

