Players Era 8 Bracket and Who WVU Could Face This Week in Las Vegas

It's going to be a big week for Ross Hodge and his West Virginia Mountaineers as they get ready to participate in the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas, where they will be faced with stiff competition.

West Virginia's First Opponent: Auburn

Nov 13, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard JJ Mandaquit (23) pressures Auburn Tigers guard George Kimble III (3) during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mountaineers will square off with the Tigers late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning in what will be the final game of the opening round. Auburn won its first two games in convincing fashion over inferior competition, beating Southeast Louisiana and Appalachian State. They suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night against Arizona and gave them a really good battle, despite falling by 11.

Auburn will roll with a 10-man rotation, with nine of them playing more than 15 minutes per game. Tahaad Pettiford is the only Tiger averaging double figures at 17.7 points per game, but they have plenty of guys who can put the ball in the basket. As a team, they are shooting 42% from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

Defensively, they will make it tough on you to score it in the paint with their two seven-footers Narcisse Ngoy and Bukky Oboye, combining to average 6.3 blocks per night.

Day two opponent: Kansas or UNLV

Nov 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If West Virginia beats Auburn, there's a good chance that they will face Big 12 "rival" Kansas in its fifth game of the season, which would certainly be interesting. The winners of WVU/Auburn and Kansas/UNLV will play each other for a spot in the title game, while the losers of those games will play each other in the losers' bracket.

Kansas has molly whopped all three of its opponents, including No. 24 Kentucky, beating them by 20 at the State Farm Champions Classic. It may be early, but they look like a legitimate national title threat once again, boasting the second-best defense in KenPom's ratings.

Meanwhile, UNLV is enjoying a 3-0 start to the season as well, collecting wins over Northern Arizona, Samford, and Stanford. Speaking of KenPom, they sit at No. 91 in the country entering today's slate of games.

Day three opponent: Houston, Rutgers, Florida, or Notre Dame

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks guard Mercy Miller (25) during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston: The Cougs haven't been challenged yet, winning each of their first three games by an average of 34.3 points. But once again, they are expected to have one of the best defenses in the entire country, which has been a huge staple of their success under Kelvin Sampson.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have had an easy go to begin the year as well, with four players averaging double figures. They are led by big man Christian Gurdak (14.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg), who is, believe it or not, a native of Grant Town, WV.

Florida: The No. 1 team in the country already has a pair of wins against power conference schools under its belt, having beaten No. 14 Miami by 10 and Florida State by nine. They will smother teams defensively, but are super efficient on the offensive end at the same time. Florida is connecting on 46% of its shots and 38% from downtown.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish picked up a nice win over Villanova to begin the year and have blown the doors off of Mercyhurst, Eastern Illinois, and South Carolina State leading into this event. Barring some crazy amount of luck, which the Irish are famous for, of course, conjuring up, they will be playing the loser of Rutgers/Houston on day two. They might be a good team, but probably not quite good enough to take down the top-ranked team in the country.

The Bracket

Players Era

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