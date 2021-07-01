ODU Transfer Malik Curry Will Have a Significant Role for WVU Next Season

We are inching closer and closer to July 7th which is the deadline for players to withdraw their name from the 2021 NBA Draft and return to school. WVU guards Miles McBride and Sean McNeil have yet to make their decision which has fans on the edge of their seats and constantly checking their phones to see if there have been any updates.

Earlier this offseason, WVU landed Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry. This was a huge get for Bob Huggins and could be the Mountaineers' insurance in case McBride decides to remain in the draft. If you look around at the other point guards on the roster, there's not much experience let alone those that have played a significant role. Kedrian Johnson came in off the bench last year and averaged just 7.4 minutes per game while true freshmen Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson are candidates to redshirt according to Huggins. This means that Curry will be in a position to take over as the team's starting point guard if McBride does end up leaving.

This week, Huggins met with the media and talked about what Curry brings to the table and how his skill set was something they really liked when targeting him in the transfer portal.

"He's really good at attacking the rim. Should Deuce not return, we need somebody who can put pressure on the rim. Taz and Sean can both score but they're really not great at attacking the rim. Malik can really attack the rim. I think he's a guy who can get other guys shots because of his ability to penetrate. I really liked what I saw."

Curry led Old Dominion in scoring, assists, and steals in each of the past two seasons and earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors as a junior. Last season, Curry averaged 15.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

