Official: Yesufu Signs with West Virginia
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Darian DeVries announced Washington State transfer guard Joseph Yesufu has enrolled at West Virginia University and will join the Mountaineers for the 2024-25 basketball season.
"Joe is someone that brings valuable experience to our team,” DeVries said. “He has great familiarity and a comfort level with how we do things. He’s very explosive as a scorer and playmaker.”
Last year at Washington State, the fifth-year senior played and started in six games before a season-ending hip injury. Yesufu posted a season-high 15 points against Mississippi State. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 assists.
Yesufu spent two seasons at Kansas. In his final season in Lawrence, he averaged 4.1 points, including four double figure performances with a season-high of 14 points against Texas, Texas Southern and Tennessee.
The six-foot guard began his collegiate career under the direction of coach Devries as Drake where he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year and named to the MVC All-Bench and Most Improved teams. He was a MVC Scholar-Athlete and named to the MVC All-Tournament Team.
Yesufu averaged 12.8 points, including a 23.2 points per game average in the last nine games of the season. He made at least four threes in five of those games. Yesufu reached the 30-point mark in both games against Evansville, setting a career-best 36 points in the second contest. He set a career high with six assists against Chicago State and made a career-best six 3-point field goals against USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Yesufu scored more than 15 points in 10 games.