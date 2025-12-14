West Virginia vs. Ohio State Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-3) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2) at Rocket Arena in Cleveland (OH). Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPNU.

West Virginia bounced back with an emphatic 90-58 win over Little Rock on Tuesday after a disappointing loss to Wake Forest last weekend in Charleston (WV).

Honor Huff leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game. The senior guard hit eight threes Tuesday night, tying for a season-high 24 points and marked his second game of eight threes and becoming the first Mountaineer to record eight made threes in multiple games during a season.

Forward Chance Moore has provided a spark off the bench since his Mountaineer debut after sitting the first five games due to eligibility issues. Through six games, the senior is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.0 points and is tied for the team lead in rebounds at 5.8 per game.

Brenen Lorient rounds out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures. The senior forward is producing 10.3 points per game and is tied with Moore for a team-high 5.8 rpg.

Point guard Jasper Floyd leads the Big 12 Conference with 25 steals, while averaging 7.5 points and a team-best 4.0 assists per game.

Ohio State has dropped two of its last three games – a desperate three against Pitt as time expired and fell to nationally-ranked Illinois on Tuesday.

Bruce Thornton leads the Buckeyes with 21.7 points and 4.4 assists per game and is second on the team in rebounding at 5.2 rpg. The senior guard produced his second 30-plus point performance of the season against Illinois.

Seven-footer Christoph Tilly is second on the team in scoring at 13.8 ppg and averages a team-high 5.4 rebounds per game, while also dishing 2.7 assists per game.

West Virginia is 8-10 all-time against Ohio State.

GAME THREAD

U16 Timeout: Threes from Jasper Floyd and forward Brenen Lorient have the Mountaineers up 8-5.

U12 Timeout: Ohio State Leads 16-14. Lorient leads the Mountaineers with seven points while Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr leads all scorers with eight points.

U8 Timeout: The game is tied at 19. Floyd added a three, then a steal and a dunk to up his total to eight points on the night.

U4 Timeout: WVU constructed an 11-0 run to build its largest lead of nine. Lorient added his second three to lead all scorers with 10 points as the Mountaineers hold a 28-21 advantage.

HALFTIME: Honor Huff ends the half with a corner three for his first points of the night to extend the Mountaineer lead to ten, 37-27. Floyd and Lorient put up 10 points apiece to lead all scorers.

U16 Timeout: WVU is maintaining its 10-point advantage. Brennen was on the receiving end of an alley-oop and a big two-handed slam after cutting down the heart of the lane for 14 points.

U12 Timeout: WVU went on an 8-0 run to build its largest lead of 14, but the Mountaineers were held scorless the last two minutes and hold a 51-41 advantage.

