Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Ohio State

Saturday night in Cleveland, the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-3) and Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2) will clash inside the home of the Cavaliers for a big neutral court game. Can WVU get its first true quality win of the season?

Here are our picks for tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan: Ohio State 76, West Virginia 70

WVU has not come through with a win away from Morgantown yet this season, and that includes neutral floor matchups. It's going to happen at some point, obviously, but I'm not a huge fan of this matchup, simply because of how potent Ohio State's offense can be.

The Buckeyes have four players averaging double figures, including one of the best scorers in the country, Bruce Thornton, who is posting 21.7 per game and shooting an absurd 55% from downtown. As a team, Ohio State is extremely efficient from the field, shooting 52%, while also connecting on 36% from three and 77% from the free-throw line.

I think for West Virginia to win this game, they're going to have to really sit down in the half-court and play connected defensively. They have to put more pressure on the ball and not allow it to swing from one side of the floor to the other like Xavier and Clemson were able to do. On the other end, Honor Huff needs help. Who is that going to be?

Too many uncertainties offensively for WVU entering this game, so I'll roll with the Buckeyes squeaking out the win and dropping the Mountaineers to 8-4.

Christopher Hall: Ohio State 68, West Virginia 67

West Virginia has yet to win a game away from home, although all three losses were on a neutral site. The three losses came within the last six games.

The Mountaineers have struggled to find balance on offense, leaning more on guard Honor Huff as the early season progresses. He’s produced 24 points in each of the last two games, and the Mountaineers will definitely need the senior to be on target against the Buckeyes.

Forward Chance Moore has been aggressive towards the rim and will need to continue to do so on Saturday, while forward Treysen Eaglestaff must follow Moore and Huff, attacking the rim and hitting from the outside.

Ohio State has lost two of the last three games – a one-point loss at Pitt on a desperate three as time expired, and is on the heels of an eight-point loss to nationally-ranked Illinois.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton has registered a pair of 30-plus point games this season, including a 34-point outburst against Illinois. WVU allowed Wake Forest sophomore guard Juke Harris to go for 28 last Saturday.

Outside of the home matchup against Pitt, the Mountaineers have yet to produce against a Power Four opponent, and until they do, WVU will be predicted to lose. Ohio State by one, 68-67.

