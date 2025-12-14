West Virginia Announces Starting Five Against Ohio State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-3) square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2) at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers aim to turn their fortunes around versus Power Four opponents, more specifically neutral site games, dropping the last three meetings after recording the lone P4 win at home against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has produced double figures in three games this season. The senior opened the season tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl and 14 points at the Charleston Clemson. He’s averaging 7.5 points and a team-best 4.0 assists, while leading the Big 12 in steals with 26.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff leads the team in scoring at 17.3 ppg. The senior is on the heels of consecutive games of tying a season-best 24-point against Wake Forest and Little Rock. Huff became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in a game after hitting the mark against the Trojans. He leads the country with 44 threes made.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff bounced back against Little Rock after not attempting a shot against Wake Forest. He’s on the heels of a season-high 23 points against the Trojans, marking his fourth double figures performance of the season. The senior’s previous senior best of 20 points came against Xavier. He’s averaging 8.5 points and a career-best 4.3 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient is third on the team in scoring at 10.3 ppg and is tied for the team lead in rebounding at 5.8 rpg. He began the season recording a registering a double double to begin a stretch of three games scoring in double figures but has since hit the mark twice in the last seven games. The senior capped the first three games of the season with a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh. He scored 12 points in the Mountaineers last home game against Coppin State.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. Since, he’s produced 22 points the last six games. The senior has stayed active on defense and the glass. He’s averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

