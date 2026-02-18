Premium Seating Options at Hope Coliseum Set to Debut for the 2026-27 Season

Premium seating options will debut at Hope Coliseum in time for the 2026-27 season, giving a new look to portions of the lower level in the venerable arena.

The new premium seating options are designed to deliver an upgraded game-day experience, bringing a higher level of comfort, convenience and luxury to the building that will be entering its 56th year of operation on West Virginia University’s Evansdale Campus.

The addition of Loge seating will feature in-game food and drink wait service, cushioned swivel chairs, refrigerators, televisions and special cabinetry. Ledge seating contains in-game food and drink wait service, cushioned swivel chairs and televisions. The two options are designed to take the game-day excitement and enjoyment to a new level. Additionally, two Loge Suites with upscale amenities will also be added to complete the premium space renovations for next season.

“We have been discussing and researching these premium options for some time, and they will be a valuable upgrade to Hope Coliseum,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “You will find premium seating like this in all newer arenas, and this gives us a chance to modernize parts of the seating area, while upgrading the viewing experience.

“We have a great home-court advantage, but our fans have asked for additional premium seating options to go along with our courtside seats on the floor. Loge and Ledge seating is the logical next step, and the feedback from prospective buyers has been very positive.”

Loge and Ledge seating can be purchased up to a maximum of four season tickets. Fans meeting a level of philanthropic gift commitments to WVU Athletics will be eligible to participate in the premium seat selection process during the seat and parking adjustment phase later this year.

A philanthropic gift commitment of $50,000 or more in support of WVU Athletics (separate from required priority seating contributions and gifted over five years) will meet the eligibility requirements to participate in the premium seat selection process. This process will also include access to Courtside seating.

More Information on the premium spaces and the upcoming seating and parking adjustment can be obtained through the Mountaineer Athletic Club. Fans will be asked to submit a premium seating interest form to the MAC by Monday, April 13, and fans can CLICK HERE to obtain and complete the form.

