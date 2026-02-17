The Five Newcomers West Virginia Fans Are Going to Fall in Love With

Who are the newcomers that West Virginia fans will love watching in 2026 and beyond? I've been tossing that around in my head over the past few days, so why not throw out some names?

To avoid the obvious ones, I'm going to exclude QB Michael Hawkins Jr., RB Cam Cook, RB Amari Latimer, OT Kevin Brown, S Matt Sieg, etc. And most of these guys are going to be ones you like watching because of the way they play the game and not necessarily because of the stats they'll put up.

FB Kayden Luke

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kayden Luke (30) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ah, yes! A fullback makes a return to the West Virginia offense. It's been years since we've seen a true fullback in Morgantown, and the last one, Owen Schmitt, became a legend. I'm not putting those types of expectations on Luke, mainly because he's not going to run the ball as Big O did. That said, he will have a big role in the ground game, and that old-school attitude and toughness will resonate with Mountaineer fans.

OL Camden Goforth

Camden Goforth

Many of you know by now how high I am on Goforth. He may have been overlooked on the recruiting trail, but that doesn't matter. Great work ethic will be what allows him to close the gap and make a big impact on this offense in due time. It may not happen in 2026 due to the veterans he'll have in front of him, but it'll happen sooner rather than later. If you ask me what a Rich Rod offensive lineman looks like, I'd show you this kid's film.

OL Devin Vass

Kansas State Footbal

The Kansas State transfer will be in a battle for the starting job, likely with Jacksonville State transfer Amare Grayson. Technique-wise, some things still need to be cleaned up, but the mean streak is real. Think back to some of those bad*** linemen from back in the 90s. That's what I see with Vass. No nonsense. Just a guy that's going to give max effort on every single snap and have an intimidation factor to him.

BAN Tobi Haastrup

Tobi Haastrup

This dude is an athletic freak. I have a feeling a couple of years down the road, we're going to look back and wonder, how in the heck did West Virginia snag this guy out of the portal? And at the same time, Oregon will be questioning how they let him get away. Physically speaking, Haastrup is ready to make an impact right now. If he can set the edge and play the run well consistently, he could turn into a mid to early round draft pick by the end of his career.

LB Tyler Stolsky

Tyler Stolsky

Do I need to say more? I mean, the picture should just tell it all. Stolsky played a game this past season with a massive club on his left hand because he wasn't going to be on the sidelines in street clothes. The toughness, hard edge, and physicality that Rich Rod is seeking in players are wrapped up all into one here. Very similar to the Chase Wilson addition a year ago.

