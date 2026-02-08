West Virginia vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-4) host the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3) Sunday afternoon at the Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

The Mountaineers returned to the win column Thursday night with a 59-54 comeback win at Cincinnati, sparked by senior guard Honor Huff scoring 12 straight to ignite the offense and senior forward Treysen Eaglestaff capped the 15-3 run with his lone three on the night. Freshman forward DJ Thomas produced eight of his 14 in the final four minutes, including hitting a pair of threes to help seal the win.

West Virginia held the Bearcats to 30.4% shooting from the field, highlighting the backbone of the program, which ranks seventh nationally in defensive scoring, allowing 63.3 points per game.

Huff leads the team in scoring at 15.8 ppg and his 81 made threes on the season ranks fifth nationally and second in the Big 12.

Senior forward Brenen Lorient is second on the team in scoring (10.9 ppg) and rebounding (5.0 rpg). He had 11 points in the win over Cincinnati and on a three-game streak of reaching double figures.

After four-game stretch of averaging 16.8 ppg, forward Treysen Eaglestaff, the senior was limited the last two games, combining for 12 points. However, his lone three against Cincinnati to gave the Mountaineers their first lead midway in the second half.

The Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3) had arguably their worst offensive performances of the season against Kansas Monday night. The group shot a season-low 31.9% from the field, producing 61 points on the night – the second lowest point total of the season for a team that ranks third in scoring during league play, averaging 81.7 ppg.

Junior forward JT Toppin leads the team with 21.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game but was held to 10 points and six rebounds versus the Jayhawks – his second lowest point total of the season.

Point guard Christian Anderson averages 19.6 ppg, while averaging a Big 12 best 7.5 assists per game. The sophomore was sidelined against Kansas with an undisclosed illness, but is expected to suit up against the Mountaineers.

LeJuan Watts produced a game-high 19 points and a season-high 12 rebounds for his third double double of the season against the Jayhawks. The junior forward is third on the team in scoring, averaging 13.0 ppg and second in rebounding at 6.5 rpg.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 18-11.

GAME THREAD

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Opportunity Knocks as Mountaineers Host No. 13 Texas Tech

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 13 Texas Tech

Upset Brewing? Matchup Predictor Gives West Virginia Fair Shot to Beat Texas Tech

WVU Bubble Watch: Tracking Results as Mountaineers Re-Emerge in Bracketology